Barack Obama Posts Photo Of Michelle With Sasha & Malia In Mother’s Day Tribute: ‘Thank You’

The Obama family celebrates holidays just like us! This Mother’s Day, former president Barack Obama posted a loving picture on his official Twitter account of his family. In the Tweet, he honored his wife and the mother of his children Malia Obama, 23, and Sasha Obama, 20 — the one and only Michelle Obama. He complimented her skills as a mother to their two daughters, and praised her positive impact on the world. He also urged his followers to do the same for the mother figures in their lives.

“Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you all let the moms and mother-figures in your life know how much they mean to you. @MichelleObama, thank you for being a wonderful mother and role model to our daughters and to so many others around the world,” the Tweet read.

In the adorable photo, the tight knit family are huddling together outdoors on a sunny day. Posed in an affectionate stance, Barack has his arms around his two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama. Michelle looks graceful in a long black and white summer dress with thick straps. Meanwhile, the 44th president is rocking a typical dad look with an off white plaid shirt and grey slacks.

Obama is clearly no stranger to showing his wife some love online. On the couple’s wedding anniversary in October of 2021, he posted an Instagram photo of them snuggling together.

“Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you,” he sweetly wrote in the post.

However, these celebrations aren’t the only exciting occurrences in the Obama family’s lives. On Ellen this April, the former First Lady revealed that both Malia and Sasha have boyfriends, who they’ve taken home to meet their family. In other exciting news, eldest daughter Malia is reportedly working with Donald Glover as a writer on his new show.