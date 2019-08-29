Sasha Obama Reportedly Attending University Of Michigan — Students Spot Her At Orientation

The youngest Obama daughter is starting college! Sasha Obama was spotted on the University of Michigan campus and is reportedly set to begin her freshman year next week.

Sasha Obama, 18, is about to be college educated! The youngest daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was seen attending freshman orientation over the summer, and is now reportedly back on campus to start her freshman year, according to local news outlet, Detroit News. “I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me,” one third-year student told the paper. “I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.” Another student confirmed that they saw Sasha near the school’s undergraduate library.

Going to the University of Michigan just two months after graduating high school is a bit of a different path than Sasha’s older sister, Malia Obama, 21, took. Malia actually took a gap year off of school when she finished high school in 2016, then began at Harvard University the next year. Harvard is also where both of Sasha and Malia’s parents went to law school. Meanwhile, Barack attended Columbia University for his undergraduate degree, while MIchelle went to Princeton, which makes Sasha the only family member to not attend an Ivy League school. Of course, the University of Michigan is nothing to scoff at, though!

Malia is currently in the midst of her time at Harvard and will begin her third year this year. Sasha is reportedly set to start classes on Sept. 3 at Michigan. A spokesperson for Michigan declined to comment on whether or not Sasha is actually attending. “We cannot confirm the enrollment of any student,” Rick Fitzgerald explained. Michelle’s spokesperson also did not comment on the situation.