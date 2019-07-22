Chelsea Clinton Is A 3-Time Mom — Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton now has a family of five with the birth of her third child. The former first daughter and husband Marc Mezvinsky shared the joyous news on Twitter.

It’s baby joy for the third time around, as Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family on July 22. The 30-year-old former first daughter made the big announcement by revealing she and Marc welcomed a little boy named Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. The little one joins big sister Charlotte, 4, and big brother Aidan, 3, in the new family of five. Chelsea tweeted just hours after her son’s birth, “This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

Grandparents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are over the moon about the latest addition to their only child’s family. Hillary quote tweeted her daughter’s announcement, writing, “Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled.” We’re sure that if he used Twitter, Bill would be freaking out about the birth of his grandson, too. Whew, with three children aged four and under, Chelsea and her hedge fund manager husband will sure have their hands full with parenting. Fortunately she absolutely revels in motherhood. Chelsea — who helps run her family’s Clinton Foundation — revealed after the birth of Charlotte in 2015 how it changed her entire outlook on the world.

“I didn’t know I could care more intensely about anything until I became a mom,” she explained to PEOPLE. “Somehow I love my husband even more, I love my parents even more. I feel even greater urgency about the work that I do, particularly around women and girls being a mom of a daughter. And I think my love for Charlotte has just opened more space in my heart and my brain that I didn’t even know was there.” Chelsea and Marc wed on July 31, 2010 in the Hudson Valley town of Rhinebeck, NY.

Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled. https://t.co/199K5REg8G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 22, 2019

Chelsea made the low-key announcement that she was expecting her third child in a Jan. 22 tweet. “Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer,” she wrote as fans filled the comments with messages of congratulations.

Hillary is so proud of Chelsea’s children that the highly accomplished woman who has served as U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Senator, First Lady, and in 2016 became the first woman to run for president on behalf of a major party, simply lists “Doting grandmother, among other things,” as her Instagram page bio. Now she has three precious grandchildren to love. Congrats to the entire Clinton family on their newest addition.