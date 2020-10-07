With the news that Meghan Trainor and Kelly Rowland are expecting little ones, we’re taking a look back at the celebs who announced that they were expecting during the coronavirus pandemic!

If there’s one thing that the world needs right now, it’s a good dose of joy! Luckily, these famous celebs are here to fill that void. Despite so much ongoing uncertainty in the world, these famous couples are excited to welcome a new addition to their respective families amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That’s right, stars across the globe announced that they are expecting new members of their family in the future and couldn’t be happier! From joyous Instagram announcements, to surprise magazine covers, these celebs knew just how to bring some happiness and hope back into the world by sharing that they were going to be parents once again or for the very first time! Take a look at the list and photos below to see some of the stars who announced that they were expecting during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland is well on her way to becoming a mother of two! On October 7, the former Destiny’s Child member, 39, graced the cover of Women’s Health, posing for a stunning photo shoot where her baby bump was prominently featured. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like….let’s see what happens,” Kelly revealed to the outlet. This will be the recording artist’s second child with her husband of roughly six years, Tim Weatherspoon. Kelly and Tim are already parents to son Titan, who will turn six this coming November.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor announced the morning of October 7 on Today that she and husband Daryl Sabara will be first-time parents in the near future! The singer, 26, also shared a sweet message on Instagram, featuring the sonogram of her little one. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this,” she began her caption to the above photo. [Daryl Sabara] and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Ashlee Simpson

Back in April, Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross got a much needed spring surprise when they found out that the “Pieces Of Me” songstress, 36, was expecting the couple’s second child! “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” Ashlee captioned the pics she posted to her Instagram account on April 30. Ashlee and Evan, who wed in 2014, also have a daughter, Jagger, whom they welcomed in 2015. Prior to marrying Evan, Ashlee welcomed son Mowgli Bronx in 2008 with her former husband Pete Wentz.

Jade Roper Tolbert

This couple is definitely living in paradise! Bachelor In Paradise alums Jade Roper, 33, and Tanner Tolbert announced on May 18 that they were expecting their third child. “I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers,” an excerpt from Jade’s sweet caption read. “We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!” The couple already shares their two kiddos — two-year-old daughter Emmy and 15-month-old son Brooks.

Stassi Schroeder

Despite a difficult 2020, Stassi Schroeder has some true happiness in store for her future. Just weeks after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules, the reality TV star revealed that shed and Beau Clark were expecting their first child together. “We’re having a baby girl,” she captioned the above image on June 23. On October 7, Stassi revealed that she and Beau exchanged their ‘I dos’ in a secret wedding!

Bindi Irwin

Although her life is busy running one of the most successful wildlife conservations in the world, Bindi Irwin will be a new mom in the coming months! In August, the 22-year-old and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced that they were expecting a young cub of their own. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light,” she captioned her message to fans.

Gabby Barrett

After a whirlwind rise to fame, Gabby Barrett, 20, and her American Idol love, Cade Foehner, announced that they were expecting their first bundle of joy. “The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we’re really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it,” the couple shared in a statement. The two exchanged ‘I dos’ just one year ago!

Emma Roberts

One of the most surprising stars to confirm her pregnancy, Emma Roberts, 29, shared the sweetest set of images showing off her baby bump on August 30. “Me…and my two favorite guys,” she captioned her post, featuring her partner, actor Garrett Hedlund.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashely Tisdale couldn’t have been more excited when she revealed that she and husband Chris French were expecting their first child! The High School Musical alum, 35, looked truly angelic in the photos she shared to her Instagram on September 17. A picture is surely worth a thousand words, and instead of adding a caption to the photo, Ashley simply let the images speak for themselves!

Brittany Cartwright

Just like her former VPR co-star, Brittany Cartwright, 30, and her love Jax Taylor announced on September 21 that they were expecting! “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany captioned the adorable images of her and Jax holding the images of their sonogram. The couple wed in 2019.

Mandy Moore

Although Mandy Moore is familiar with drama on This Is Us, these next few months will be total bliss! The beloved actress and singer, 36, shared on September 24 that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their first child together! “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she captioned the romantic black and white images of Taylor tenderly resting his hand on Mandy’s growing belly.

Princess Eugenie

Royal devotees have a lot to look forward to, as well! On September 25, Princess Eugenie announced that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first little one after nearly two years of marriage! The couple took to the Princess Eugenie’s Instagram account, posting pics of two little baby shoes and a photo of themselves beaming at the camera! “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” the young royal, 30, captioned the snaps on Instagram.