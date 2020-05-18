Jade Roper Pregnant: ‘BIP’ Star Expecting Baby #3 With Husband Tanner Tolbert

Congratulations to Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert! The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ stars announced on Instagram that they’re expecting their third child together!

And baby makes five for the Roper-Tolbert household! Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper, 32, announced on Instagram on May 18 that she’s pregnant with her third child, in the cutest post. Jade told her followers the joyous news by posting a photo of herself, daughter Emmy, 2, and son Brooks, 10 months, sitting on an exhausted Tanner’s back. The Bachelor in Paradise star is facedown, holding up a sonogram in one hand, and his wife’s positive pregnancy test in the other. “HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic,” Jade wrote on Instagram, spilling the beans about her and Tanner’s exciting news.

“Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby,” she continued. “I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3″. Jade and Tanner’s famous friends and Bachelor buddies were so excited when they found out the happy news. “Yayyyy!! Congrats you guys!!” Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute commented on Jade’s post, adding heart emojis. “Amazing!!! Brooks face is gold,” Lauren Iaconetti wrote. Bachelor in Paradise stars Emily Ferguson and Dan Cox said, “Omg!! This is amazing! Congrats,” using tons of heart emojis, and “Woooooooo congrats!!”

This is major news for Jade and Tanner, who have been married since 2016. Baby Brooks’ birth in July 2019 was… a little wild. She wound up giving birth in their bedroom’s master closet when there wasn’t enough time to get to the hospital! Jade revealed the shocking story on Instagram the next day, July 30, writing that her water broke, and “75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench.” What a superwoman!

Congratulations to the happy family on their newest edition! And here’s hoping Tanner gets in a much-needed nap or two before baby number three arrives!