Nikki & Brie Bella Show Off Au Naturel Baby Bumps With Cute Paintings In Throwback Pregnancy Pic

Nikki & Brie Bella put their bare baby bumps on display in a never before seen photo taken shortly before the sisters gave birth!

How fun! Nikki & Brie Bella, 36, got super creative with their au naturel baby bumps back in late June. The WWE superstars showcased their painted bellies which happened during their “baby moon” (similar to a honeymoon except its a vacation right before the baby is born) with presumably their men Artem Chigvintsev (Nikki) and Bryan Danielson (Brie). Nikki already knew what her son’s name was going to be weeks before she gave birth to him as Matteo was written across her belly.

“A fun pic from our baby moon in late June where we painted each other’s bellies!!,” Brie captioned the photo. “So excited for our babies to come but having no idea what the journey would be like.” Brie, whose belly was a little bit more drawn on compared to her sister, welcomed son Buddy Desert Danielson on August 1. She and Bryan were already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

The sisters bond is tight as can be amid Nikki entering the parenting world for the first time. “Nikki and Brie are hanging out just as often as they would had they not had kids,” a source close to the sisters told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Artem and Bryan are both busy with work so they are loving being moms together. Nikki is on FaceTime constantly with Artem showing everything that is happening, and what is new, and Nikki is really loving tummy time.”

Nikki of course is also enjoying one other big thing about being a mom. “She loves playing with Matteo and enjoying how cute he is as she thinks she has the cutest baby on earth.”

Both Matteo and Buddy are two of the cutest celebrity newborns out there! The doting mommies dressed them up in baby Philadelphia Eagles jerseys over the weekend where they were almost too adorable to resist!