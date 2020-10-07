Kelly Rowland, 39, Pregnant: Singer Reveals She’s Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tim Weatherspoon

Congratulations are in order for Kelly Rowland — she’s pregnant! The Destiny’s Child singer announced her exciting baby news via a magazine cover on Oct. 7.

Kelly Rowland is gearing up to be a mom of two! The singer is the cover girl for the latest issue of Women’s Health, and she confirmed her pregnancy news during the interview. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like….let’s see what happens,” Kelly told the mag. Luckily, it didn’t take long, as Kelly got pregnant “right away,” she revealed.

This will be Kelly’s second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The two are already parents to a son named Titan, who will turn six in November. Kelly was admittedly nervous about sharing her exciting news with the public during such a difficult year for so many, but decided she was going to in order to “remind people that life is important.” Plus, she added, “I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Before getting pregnant, Kelly said she was in the “best shape of [her] life.” Earlier this year, she posted a super sexy bikini photo, which quickly went viral on social media. However, Kelly was hit with an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion” when she got pregnant, which kept her resting in bed for most of her first trimester, she said. She does yoga, walks and stretches (with help from a physical therapist) to stay as active as possible while pregnant.

In addition to dishing on her pregnancy, Kelly also posed with her baby bump on full display for the magazine. On the cover, she wore a sporty white bathing suit, with a top that fell to just above her belly button. Her au-naturel bump was front and center in the photo, and she looked amazing!

Kelly began dating Tim, who was her manager, back in 2011. She confirmed that the two were engaged during an appearance on The Queen Latifah Show in Dec. 2013. The lovebirds tied the knot in Costa Rica just five months later, and Kelly confirmed her pregnancy in June 2014. Now, there’s another little bundle of joy on the way!