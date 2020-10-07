Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Kelly Rowland, 39, Pregnant: Singer Reveals She’s Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tim Weatherspoon

Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health
Kelly Rowland 'BlacKkKlansman' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Titan Jewell Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Kelly Rowland and son Titan Jewell Witherspoon 'True And The Rainbow Kingdom' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Aug 2017
Kelly Rowland Spotify Secret Genius Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Nov 2018 Wearing Azzi and Osta, Shoes by Stella Luna View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Congratulations are in order for Kelly Rowland — she’s pregnant! The Destiny’s Child singer announced her exciting baby news via a magazine cover on Oct. 7.

Kelly Rowland is gearing up to be a mom of two! The singer is the cover girl for the latest issue of Women’s Health, and she confirmed her pregnancy news during the interview. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like….let’s see what happens,” Kelly told the mag. Luckily, it didn’t take long, as Kelly got pregnant “right away,” she revealed.

kelly rowland
Kelly Rowland on the cover of ‘Women’s Health,’ where she showed off her baby bump for the first time. (
Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health)

This will be Kelly’s second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The two are already parents to a son named Titan, who will turn six in November. Kelly was admittedly nervous about sharing her exciting news with the public during such a difficult year for so many, but decided she was going to in order to “remind people that life is important.” Plus, she added, “I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

kelly rowland
Kelly Rowland in a white swimsuit on the cover of ‘Women’s Health.’ (
Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health)

Before getting pregnant, Kelly said she was in the “best shape of [her] life.” Earlier this year, she posted a super sexy bikini photo, which quickly went viral on social media. However, Kelly was hit with an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion” when she got pregnant, which kept her resting in bed for most of her first trimester, she said. She does yoga, walks and stretches (with help from a physical therapist) to stay as active as possible while pregnant.

kelly rowland
Kelly Rowland looks incredible while posing for ‘Women’s Health.’ (
Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health)

In addition to dishing on her pregnancy, Kelly also posed with her baby bump on full display for the magazine. On the cover, she wore a sporty white bathing suit, with a top that fell to just above her belly button. Her au-naturel bump was front and center in the photo, and she looked amazing!

Kelly began dating Tim, who was her manager, back in 2011. She confirmed that the two were engaged during an appearance on The Queen Latifah Show in Dec. 2013. The lovebirds tied the knot in Costa Rica just five months later, and Kelly confirmed her pregnancy in June 2014. Now, there’s another little bundle of joy on the way!