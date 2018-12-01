Kelly Rowland Felt ‘All Sorts Of Sexy’ Posing For New Topless Pics: Her Fitness Secrets Revealed

Kelly Rowland felt ‘fierce’ AF after sharing her recent topless photos! A source close to the singer told HL EXCLUSIVELY how the pics are a turn-on for her husband Tim Weatherspoon!

Kelly Rowland stunned her fans with gorgeous topless photos that were all part of the art for her recent song “Kelly”. A source close to Kelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she had complete control over which photos ended up making the cut. “She had final say on all the pics that were released and she can’t wait to grow older and see these pictures because she feels all sorts of fierce and all sorts of sexy,” our source said. “She did it for herself and she did it for her fans but she also did it for her man. It is definitely a turn-on for him to see these pics of her.”

When it comes down to it, Kelly’s husband Tim Weatherspoon has been loving these new pics. “Talk about a aphrodisiac,” our source added. “If this doesn’t turn him on, what will? He thinks they are the best pics she has ever done. She looks incredible and he is loving every minute of it and being able to have her in real life. He feels very blessed!”

And what workout regimen does Kelly focus on to achieve her flawless look? “She focuses on meditation,” our source went on to say. “She loves working out and likes doing yoga and loves pilates more than anything. She likes everything with her body to be tight and toned and having abs is wonderful. She loves to focus on her core and even after having a baby and potentially having another in the future she wants to take care of her body at all times so her child learns the same discipline to always be healthy. A healthy life is a happy life!”

“Kelly is a really spiritual person,” another source told us. “She focuses a lot of attention on her mental and physical state. She’s also a very hands on mom and spends a lot of time running around with her son, but she also loves a good workout. It’s really important to her to carve out time for herself and her body and mind. Kelly knows she’s got an amazing figure and fully embraces her feminine side and being a woman. She has no problem showing it off and knows she looks just as good, if not better, than she did back in the Destiny’s Child days!”