Kelly Rowland Reveals Her Go-To Workout For Looking & Feeling Her Best At 39 After Viral Mirror Selfie

Kelly Rowland is looking better than ever & her quarantine fitness routine is something all moms can get behind! She spoke to HL about her rockin’ bod at 39!

Remember Kelly Rowland‘s ‘Not a thirst trap’ mirror selfie that was most definitely some major fitspo?! The singer spoke to HollywoodLife.com about her at-home workouts and how she’s keep her abs on display while hanging at home! “My husband and I work out together. But when I tell you it’s been really hard to throw myself into workouts, it really has been hard!” she admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “I am trying to be conscious about what I eat and what time of the day I have certain things. Everything in moderation, as my husband says!”

“I’ve been doing a little bit of cardio, we ride bikes together a family — my son, my husband and I — and I do yoga a lot,” Kelly revealed. “I love yoga. It’s has been really good recently for my mental health and my body right now, so that’s been awesome.”

Despite being home in quarantine, Kelly has been super busy with her 5-year-old son, Titan, and as a judge on the Australian version of The Voice! “It’s been really interesting to watch him navigate his way through this,” Kelly said of her son. “We’ve done everything from build car race track to building like aquarium because he’s obsessed with whales and sharks!”

Kelly also admitted that she and Titan have done quite a bit of baking, which fit right into her recent partnership with Betty Crocker! “He’s just figured out how to crack an egg, so of course he’s so excited about that. And with Betty Crocker products, the instructions are very simple, so for him, he’s almost doing it by himself. It’s been really fun to have that one on one time with him.”

With Betty Crocker, five lucky winners received a personalized birthday message from Kelly, herself, as they celebrated their birthday in quarantine. The baking and cookware company also delivered 1,000 birthday baking kits, complete with delicious cake mix, decadent frosting and must-have party decor!