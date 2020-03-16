Ashley Tisdale Recreates ‘High School Musical’ Dance Moves In Isolation: ‘We’re All In This Together’

Many gyms are closed nationwide in the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak. So, Ashley Tisdale proposed the perfect workout for fans in self-quarantine: the dance to ‘We’re All In This Together.’

Before the “Renegade,” there was another dance craze that swept the nation: “We’re All In This Together.” Ashley Tisdale, 34, reminded us of this fact when the queen who played Sharpay Evans on High School Musical took to TikTok to demonstrate her Wildcats moves. Ashley clapped, shimmied, and pumped her arms to the beat of High School Musical’s anthem, “We’re All In This Together,” in a TikTok video that already garnered more than two million likes on the very same day it was posted (March 16).

Ashley is providing much-needed entertainment while people are holed up inside their homes during the coronavirus outbreak. “My work out while on Self Quarantine. I can’t believe I remembered it,” Ashley wrote in the TikTok’s caption. Dancing to TikToks at home is actually a safe alternative to exercising outside, after Donald Trump recommended Americans to stay away from gatherings that involve 10 or more people on March 16. Gyms have even been closed in major metropolis areas, like Los Angeles and New York City!

Ashley, once a Disney Channel star, has gone on to become a TikTok superstar. The actress has racked up three million followers and 29 million total likes on the app, on which she participates in trending challenges and dances (like, yes, the “Renegade”). But this isn’t the first time Ashley gave “We’re All In This Together” a shout-out on TikTok! Ashley couldn’t help but post her amused reaction to two TikTok users doing the Wildcats dance, in response to Trump saying “we’re all in this together” during his presidential address about the coronavirus. Isn’t TikTok a wonderful place?

Ashley and her High School Musical co-stars Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu and more have remained dear in Disney fans’ hearts ever since the first HSM movie came out in 2006. So, fans understandably freaked out when Ashley confessed that Zac was her worst on-screen kiss during an Elle video interview, uploaded in January! The kiss actually happened on an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, though — we think a TikTok story time is in order, Ashley.