Gabby Barrett Pregnant: ‘American Idol’ Alum Expecting First Child With Husband Cade Foehner

American Idol alums Gabby Barrett, 20, and Cade Foehner, 24, will soon be a family of three! The adorable couple revealed they’re expecting their first child together, less than one year after they tied the knot. “We are very excited,” the country singer told PEOPLE in their August 16 announcement. “The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we’re really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it.” The reality TV stars, who met on American Idol in 2018 and said “I do” the following October, will welcome a baby girl!

“We were really excited whether it was a boy or a girl. I always wanted a girl growing up, as well as a boy, so to have a girl first is just really exciting. I hope she gets his hair — definitely not mine,” Gabby said. Due in early 2021, the “I Hope” hitmaker revealed she found out she was pregnant in May. “We were in Texas visiting Cade’s side of his family. And it’s funny, because I did not think that I was. Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, ‘Wait, is that two lines?’ I came running out to Cade and was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I am.’ That’s all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet.”

Being pregnant amid the global COVID-19 pandemic has also had its challenges, she explained. “I have to go to some appointments, unfortunately, without my husband, which is really sad,” Gabby said. “But I mean, if that’s what keeps the baby safe, then that’s what we’re going to do. We’ve just been trying to find ways to really work with it, because that’s all we can do at this point.”

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife back in March, Gabby revealed she didn’t want to wait too long before having kids. “I knew from a young age, I always definitely wanted to be a mom,” she told us. “I always loved playing with baby dolls and babysitting. I used to babysit all the time when I was in middle school and high school.” Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!