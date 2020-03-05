Gabby Barrett, 20, Reveals Plans For Kids With Cade Foehner 4 Mos. After Romantic Wedding

Country music sensation Gabby Barrett married fellow ‘American Idol’ alum Cade Foehner in Oct. 2019 and kids are definitely in their plan. And, if she has her way, the sooner the better.

American Idol sweethearts Gabby Barrett, 20, and Cade Foehner, 23, made things official four months ago and the rising star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she won’t wait too long before having kids. “I knew from a young age, I always definitely wanted to be a mom,” she told us during an upcoming episode of our podcast. “I always loved playing with baby dolls and babysitting. I used to babysit all the time when I was in middle school and high school.”

“People were literally scared to leave their kids with me cause I’d be nine and I’m like, ‘I can bath them,'” the Pittsburgh native added. “I thought I knew what I was doing but I definitely know that I want to be a younger mom per se. I don’t want to wait until I’m 30 to have kids. We plan on having kids in a couple of years, but we’re just going to see what timing… Be wise with timing and stuff.”



In a previous interview with HollywoodLife Cade explained why it’s their “dream” to have kids. “We definitely want little babies to raise, and go tell people about Jesus,” the Grace Community Church member said weeks before their October 2019 wedding. “That’s our dream for sure.” The California-based “Baby Let’s Do This” singer was less certain than his future wife when it comes to timing and having kids. “We don’t know when though,” he said, “just due to how busy music is and stuff like that.”

The newlyweds’ careers are red hot right now so it’s safe to say they are only going to get busier. Gabby, who is up for best new artist at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, will be touring this year and she as two new singles to promote. “I Hope” and “Hall of Fame” are available on all streaming platforms.