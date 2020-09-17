Ashley Tisdale Pregnant: Actress Announces She’s Expecting 1st Child With Chris French — See Pics

Big congratulations are in order for Ashley Tisdale & Chris French as they are expecting their first child together!

Oh happy day! Ashley Tisdale, 35, lit up social media when she announced the joyous news about her and husband Chris French having a baby on the way on September 17. The blonde bombshell took to her Instagram and posted two beautiful photos of she and Chris standing side by side amid a bunch of luscious greenery with her baby bump on clear display. She rocked a gorgeous white dress while they happily looked down as her growing belly in one snap and smiled brightly at one another in the next.

Chris did the same on his own social media where the singer/composer shared an intimate pic of him holding her from behind as they gazed at their bun in the oven. Fans lit up their comments section with some referencing her legendary character from the High School Musical movies. “OMG I’m screaming !! congratssssss Sharpay Evans is pregnant,” one wrote.

Ashley did a sneak attack on her fans when it came to the big baby reveal. She cleverly hid her belly one day earlier in an oversized sweatshirt while doing an Instagram Live on her Frenshe page where she opened up about everything from her mental health struggles, past relationships, self love and more.

Ashley & Chris waited for quite sometime to begin their path to parenthood. The couple got engaged way back in 2013 before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California in 2014. Her HSM costar Vanessa Hudgens acted as one of her bridesmaids.

There appears to be a massive baby boom during quarantine as Ashley & Chris are far from the only couple who have revealed that they are expecting. Others who are currently with child run the entertainment gamut. They include Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer, music icon Nicki Minaj & her husband Kenneth Petty and model Chrissy Teigen & her crooner beau John Legend.