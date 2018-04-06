‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Stars Clare Crawley & Benoit End Engagement: ‘This Isn’t Easy’

Say it ain’t so! ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ stars Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard are no longer engaged! They broke the sad news on Instagram, but let fans know there’s no bad blood!

Could people please stop breaking up? Bachelor: Winter Games couple Clare Crawley, 36, and Benoit Beausejour-Savard, 31, just announced that they’re ending their engagement after two months, and we’re devastated. The loving couple shared a message to fans on Clare’s Instagram, explaining that their breakup is amicable and mutual; there’s no bad blood between them. So what happened? They suffered the fate that so many Bachelor couples do. Experiencing their relationship on TV just made their relationship too hard to handle. Allow Clare and Benoit to explain:

“We understand A lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera,” the newly ex-couple wrote on Instagram. “We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work.

“I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth,” they continued. “Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.) Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world. Love, Clare & Benoît”

Clare, who was one of the beauties sent home during Juan Pablo‘s season of The Bachelor, met Benoit on this past season of The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired during the Winter Olympics. Benoit proposed to Clare on a pre-taped episode that aired on February 22, and it was totally magical. Fans were wondering what was going to happen — Clare was in a love triangle, and while fans had spotted her with a diamond on that finger, they didn’t know who gave it to her! Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be for Clare and Benoit.