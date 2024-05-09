Jodie Turner-Smith Explains Her Met Gala Look Was ‘Deliberately Bridal’ After Joshua Jackson Split

Jodie Turner-Smith is celebrating the single life, and she managed to use it as inspiration for her Met Gala look. The 37-year-old actress opened up about her white gown from the upscale event in an Instagram post, which she shared on Wednesday, May 8.

“This met gala was a very special one for me … my first stepping out on my own [sic],” Jodie wrote in a lengthy caption beside an image of her wearing the dress. “i had many thoughts after reading the short story that the theme was based on… but what i took away from it was a desire to represent both the power of nature and the delicacy of it.”

While nodding to the Met Gala’s 2024 them, “The Garden of Time,” the Queen & Slim star explained, “In nature, death is both an ending *and* a beginning [sic].”

“When you prune away that which is dead, new buds are free to grow, fitting, then, that the dress #DanielLee designed for me, full of english flowers, was deliberately bridal. white, representing a rebirth. a clean start,” Jodie continued in her caption. “A recommitment to the most important relationship i will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself [sic].”

At the end of her post, Jodie gave a shout-out to her daughter, Juno Rose Diana, whom she shares with estranged husband Joshua Jackson.

“It is through loving and honouring myself that i am able to love and honour my daughter, and teach her to do the same [sic],” she concluded. “I am ever changing, ever growing, always beginning… and FREE, to love better, stronger, more fiercely and fearlessly than i ever have. THANK YOU ENDLESSLY, @burberry, for your support and your creativity and your love. can’t wait to see what’s next…!!!!!”

Jodie’s social media post comes six months after she filed for divorce from Joshua, 45, following four years of marriage. Their separation came as a shock to fans. One month prior, the couple were seen celebrating her birthday in September 2023 in New York City.

In February, Jodie broke her silence on their split during an interview with The Times. She cited a simple reason behind their divorce: “Sometimes, things we really want to work just don’t end up working.”

“And that’s OK,” she added. “The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”