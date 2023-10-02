Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson

Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have split up! The White Noise actress, 37, has filed for divorce from her husband, 45, according to a new report from TMZ. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and she has reportedly tapped celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in the legal proceedings.

In the court documents, Jodie has filed for joint custody of the pair’s three-year-old daughter Janie. She and the Dawson’s Creek alum do have a prenup, and she has also requested that neither of them get spousal support. In her filing, the British model and actress had said that the pair had separated on September 13.

The split comes just after the pair made a few appearances together at New York events. In fact, the pair were seen together at a show for New York Fashion Week on September 12, right before their separation date. The pair also attended a celebration for J. Crew’s 40th anniversary earlier in September. They each shared photos from the event on Instagram. In her caption, Jodie had written what a lovely event it was and even poked fun at Joshua’s long history with the brand. “I think this might even be @vancityjax’s 40th year as a J. Crew model,” she quipped.

The former couple had been married since December 2019. They started dating in October 2018, and got engaged shortly after getting together. Joshua said that Jodie had actually proposed to him during a 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show. The acting pair welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

Jodie opened up about how quickly their relationship progressed in a March interview with People. “It was like, I fell in love right before I started this movie [Queen and Slim] that would basically change my life, and then by the time I was putting this movie out I was pregnant, I was secretly married and I was trying to have one moment and not let the other moment overshadow it, which is why I tried to keep it secret,” she said.