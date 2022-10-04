Jodie Turner-Smith Debuts Hot Pink Hair Makeover At ‘White Noise’ Premiere: Before & After Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Jodie Turner-Smith, it is that she is constantly switching up her hairstyles and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of White Noise during the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30. The 36-year-old stole the show on the red carpet when she rocked hot pink hair that covered her entire shaved head.

Jodie’s new hair color was a deep hot pink that was almost a dark red in different lighting. The actress styled her new hairstyle with a stunning black sequin Alfredo Martínez Spring 2023 gown with major cutouts. The plunging black gown featured a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample braless cleavage and two gaping cutouts on the sides of her waist. The dress flowed out into a fitted skirt and a black satin choker with a large bow attached to the back completed her outfit.

As for her accessories, Jodie donned dazzling diamond JACOB & CO. jewelry including hoop earrings, a choker necklace, and large rings, while a Judith Leiber bag tied her look together. As for her glam, she went with a dark, edgy look to match her new hairstyle featuring a dark black smokey eye and a deep purple, almost black, matte lip.

Just a few weeks ago, Jodie who is married to Joshua Jackson, was rocking platinum blonde hair at the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner in NYC. For the occasion, she wore a plunging bright orange gown with cutouts while a metallic orange smokey eye accented her dress. A week before that, Jodie was rocking a dark black hair color which she had in twists at The Whale premiere during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.