Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Hold Hands On Date Night At Red Hot Chili Peppers Show

Cue Unlimited Love! Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith looked ready to rock, as they headed to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 31. The couple held hands for what was definitely a fun date night out. The pair were both dressed in super fashionable outfits as they walked into the concert venue together.

Jodie, 35, rocked a colorful outfit for the evening. She sported a white long-sleeve crop top over a tight dark green top, which matched her headband and large sunglasses. The Queen & Slim actress also wore a pair of blue jeans with colorful patches going all the way down them and a pair of light pink high heels. She also gave a closeup look, showing off her purple eye makeup on her Instagram Story. Joshua, 44, went for a black jacket over a matching shirt with off-white slacks and sneakers, as he held his wife’s hand.

The couple must have had a great time seeing RHCP, as the band hit Los Angeles in support of their latest album Unlimited Love, which was released back in April. The rockers treated their hometown to plenty of hits from their whole discography, including “Under the Bridge” and “Give It Away,” per Setlist.fm.

Actor Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith step out for a date night at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Los Angeles.

The Dawson’s Creek star and Nightflyers actress have been married since 2019. The couple have a daughter Janie together, who was born in April 2020. Besides their fun night out at the RHCP concert, the couple regularly post photos together, and they seem incredibly in love with each other. Jodie shared a photo of her hubby pulling her in for a romantic kiss on her Instagram Story, back in April.

More recently, Jodie has posted tons of candid shots of herself sharing tender moments with her husband, including the couple getting ready for their appearance at the 2022 Met Gala back in May. In one of her posts, she and Joshua seemed to be caught in the middle of a laugh together.