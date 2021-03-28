Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out For Rare Stroll With Adorable Daughter Janie, 11 Mos.

Joshua Jackson walked with his baby daughter Janie in New York City before meeting up with wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

Joshua Jackson, 42, got in a little father-daughter time with his incredibly cute 11-month-old girl Janie on Mar. 27 and it was the sweetest sight-to-see. The actor was pushing the tot’s stroller while wearing a gray hoodie and matching jogging pants in New York City during a stroll and looked as comfortable as could be. When they met up with wife and mom Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, shortly after, the doting dad took the baby girl out of the stroller and put her on top of his shoulders.

She was wearing a long-sleeved light pink top and matching pants during the outing as Jodie showed off a tan wraparound coat over a denim button-down top and sunglasses. The loving parents also wore face masks to keep themselves and others protected from the COVID-19 pandemic. Joshua’s was a light pink and yellow patterned one and Jodie’s was a solid white.

Joshua, Jodie, and Janie’s latest outing comes as a bit of a surprise considering the family is known for being private most of the time. The stars, who have been together since 2018, even got married in secret in Dec. 2019 before welcoming their baby girl in the spring of 2020. Apart from a handful of public appearances, including their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Queen & Slim in Nov. 2019, they’ve been pretty much out of the spotlight.

Although they’re not often seen out and about, they still sometimes give each other sweet shout-outs on social media. In June, Jodie shared a handsome pic of Joshua along with a caption full of gratitude. “big soulmate energy. #1 daddy. just checking in to say that us girls are so lucky to have ya 🤟🏿🤟🏿🤟🏿,” it read. A month before that, he shared his own photo and message for Jodie on “Mother’s Day.

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are,” his caption for a gorgeous close-up pic of Jodie holding Janie read. “For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments.”

“Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived,” he continued. “The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.”