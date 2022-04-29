Joshua Jackson Pulls Wife Jodie Turner-Smith In For A Kiss In New Romantic Photos

Joshua Jackson gave some serious affection to Jodie Turner-Smith in gorgeous new photos of the loving couple. Jodie shared them to her personal Instagram account.

April 29, 2022
Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson 'Queen and Slim' film premiere, Arrivals, AFI Fest, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith. Actors Jodie Turner-Smith, left, and Joshua Jackson pose for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London Bafta Film Awards 2020 Arrival, London, United Kingdom - 02 Feb 2020
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith go for a walk with their daughter Janie in NYC.Pictured: Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-SmithBACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Joshua Jackson, 43, and Jodie Tuner Smith, 35, are keeping the flame alive! Jodie posted a romantic new black and white kissing photo to her Instagram account on April 28 to prove that the couple is still deeply in love, per the Daily Mail. Jodie, 35, wore a pearl “B” Pendant and necklace in the dreamy photo booth shots — a direct homage to her 2021 miniseries Anne Boleyn. Joshua, 43, cradled her face adoringly in one shot, and drew her lovingly into a kiss in another. Jodie seemed to have her legs draped over Joshua’s lap, and she wore statement-glasses, as well as a dress with romantic ruffles.

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith arrive at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 13, 2022. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Her Dawson’s Creek alum husband matched her laid-back vibe with a white classic button down shirt. The photos were taken inside a very cozy photo booth at hotspot Soho House in West Hollywood according to the Daily Mail. The stunning and stylish Without Remorse actress also posted a video clip to her Instagram stories, showing herself and Joshua holding hands as they took a leisurely drive. She wore an oversized red sweater and round sunglasses in the short clip, with a classic Gucci bag on her lap, and “We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters playing in the background.

The talented couple has been together since 2018 and have been lighting up red carpets with their stunning sense of style. “12 hours in milano as guests of @gucci,” she posted alongside a row of red, yellow, and blue heart emojis on March 1. Joshua wore a dapper light blue suit in the accompanying photo, while Jodie wore a dusty pink, layered-tier lace dress and black gloves. The couple both accessorized with devastatingly sharp sunglasses.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith arrive at the British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb 2, 2020. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

In another post dated March 16, Joshua and Jodie appeared on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards, with Jodie wearing a sweeping turquoise blue silk dress, her hair in a stunning updo, and dramatic jewelry on her fingers and wrist. Joshua wore a black tux in the photo, and they both appeared to be fully in their element. Jodie captioned the photo, “so this is us,” bracketed by emojis of orange butterflies. The couple have one child, daughter Janie Jackson, born in April 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

