Jodie Turner-Smith Supports Husband Josh Jackson By Wearing Epic T-Shirt Of His ‘Dawson’s Character

‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum Joshua Jackson’s biggest fan is his very own wife! Jodie Turner-Smith proudly stepped out while rocking a tee with her hubby’s face on it.

Joshua Jackson, 43, and Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, are serious couple goals! The pair are so supportive of each other, which Jodie recently proved when she rocked a cropped tee with her husband’s face on it. She took to her Instagram Story on July 15 to share a selfie while wearing the T-shirt, which featured a shot of Josh from his days on the popular teen drama series Dawson’s Creek. “Bestie did you stream #DrDeath yet,” she captioned the photo of herself poking her tongue out, promoting her husband’s newest project.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have quickly risen to the top of my favorite celebrity couples list. here’s your quick timeline cleanse ✨ pic.twitter.com/kbIpYIPL7G — Lindsey Bond (@lindseyrbond) July 16, 2021

The new mom also rocked a pair of Gucci sunglasses and allowed her raven tresses to fall effortlessly below her shoulders. The couple, who are parents to one-month-old Janie, recently stepped out for a family stroll in New York City. The actor was seen pushing the tot’s stroller while wearing a grey hoodie and matching sweatpants. The doting dad later took his baby girl out of the stroller and put her on top of his shoulders.

The notoriously private couple, who have been together since 2018 and got married in secret in December 2019, welcomed their baby girl in the spring of 2020. Joshua recently opened up about his marriage to Jodie during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he explained that their relationship had changed his life “in every single possible way.”

“There is nothing that is not better off then being married to her and having that baby. It’s everything,” he gushed, noting how supportive they were when he began filming the medical series, Dr. Death. “I think honestly, having my family there with me was fantastic, because to go home, kiss my wife, hold the baby and not be a truly, truly horrendous human being when I got home at night was a great tonic.”

Josh previously dated his former Dawson’s Creek co-star Katie Holmes, before his 10-year relationship with Diane Kruger. The couple eventually called it quits, and he and Jodie began dating in 2018.