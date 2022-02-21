Jodie Turner-Smith Stuns In Green Bikini On Miami Getaway — Photos

Jodie Turner-Smith is soaking up the sun in some sexy snaps that she shared from her girls’ trip to Miami.

Jodie Turner-Smith blessed her fans with an inside look to her Miami getaway. She uploaded a collection of pics from her girls’ trip, writing, “i never do these. but here’s a 3/4 best friends in miami photo dump.” In the first pic, she showed off her stunning figure in a hunter-green bikini. She gave a coy look to the camera as she held up a pair of sunflowers in one hand and a cocktail in the other.

She looked like she had plenty of fun with her friends on the beach. She sat in her beach chair with one of her friends and then played with an adorable puppy with her other friend. As the collage went on, her pics got cheekier and cheekier. In one pic, she posed on all fours as she arched her booty and showed off her cleavage. She also hit the club with her friends and teased a pic of her from behind as she was walking up the stairs.

The Queen & Slim actress is married to Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson. She recently supported her husband’s breakout role by wearing a throwback shirt of him from his Dawson’s days. They’ve definitely proved that they’re couple goals ever since they tied the knot in 2019.

They also have an adorable little one! The two actors welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world in April 2020, their rep confirmed to PEOPLE. “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” the statement said. Their little girl is growing up fast as her second birthday is just around the corner!

Jodie’s journey through motherhood has even influenced her acting career. The actress played legendary queen Anne Boleyn in TV series of the same name and used motherhood to connect to her character. “I became a mom, and now that’s the most important lens that I see her story through,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “This is a mother who was trying to survive for herself and for child, and who was trying to leave a legacy for her child that made it so that she could have a seat at the table. And, I mean, she succeeded.”