Joshua Jackson’s Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Dances In A Bra Top & Bikini Bottoms In New Video

Jodie Turner-Smith loves to show off her moves! The actress, who’s also married to actor Joshua Jackson, shared a sexy, fun video to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, in pics and video you can see here. The beauty rocked a white cropped bra top and skimpy black panties for the vid, showing off her toned midriff and gorgeous braids in the process as she danced to the music.

Joshua and Jodie are definitely keeping their love flame alive! In another Instagram photo posted in April 28, Jodie shared a romantic black-and-white kissing pic to prove that the couple is still deeply in love, per the Daily Mail. Jodie, 35, wore a pearl “B” Pendant and necklace in the beautiful photo booth shots — a direct homage to her 2021 miniseries Anne Boleyn.

Joshua, 43, cradled her face adoringly in one shot, and drew her in lovingly for a kiss in another. Jodie seemed to have her legs draped over Joshua’s lap as she wore statement glasses, also sporting a dress with romantic ruffles.

Her Dawson’s Creek alum husband matched her laid-back vibe with a white classic button down shirt. The photos were taken inside a very cozy photo booth at hotspot Soho House in West Hollywood according to the Daily Mail.

TheWithout Remorse actress also posted a video clip to her Instagram stories, showing herself and Joshua holding hands as they took a leisurely drive. She wore an oversized red sweater and round sunglasses in the short clip, with a classic Gucci bag on her lap, and “We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters playing in the background.

The talented couple has been together since 2018 and have been lighting up red carpets with their stunning sense of style. “12 hours in milano as guests of @gucci,” she posted alongside a row of red, yellow, and blue heart emojis on March 1. Joshua wore a dapper light blue suit in the accompanying photo, while Jodie wore a dusty pink, layered-tier lace dress and black gloves. The couple both accessorized with devastatingly sharp sunglasses.