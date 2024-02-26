Jodie Turner-Smith Speaks Out About Her Divorce From Joshua Jackson: We Had a ‘Beautiful Moment Together’

Jodie Turner-Smith has broken her silence on her divorce from Joshua Jackson. During a new interview with The Times published on Sunday, February 25, the Queen & Slim actress, 37, emphasized that she doesn’t view their former marriage and subsequent split as a “failure.”

“Sometimes, things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” Jodie noted. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Jodie and Joshua, 45, share their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, together. Regarding her divorce, the British model also noted that she didn’t want to remain in a relationship that isn’t “good” for her.

“If the answer is ‘no,’ then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us,” Jodie continued. “And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us. … The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter. The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”

After pointing out that she doesn’t “think [their marriage] is a failure,” the Last Ship alum praised her and the Fatal Attraction series star’s marriage, calling it “beautiful” while it lasted.

“We obviously had such a beautiful moment together,” she acknowledged, before saying, “And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!”

Jodie and Joshua shocked fans in October 2023 when she filed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage. The two had just been spotted out together one month prior, celebrating her birthday in New York City. As part of their divorce, the separated pair requested 50/50 custody over their 3-year-old child, according to multiple outlets.

Shortly after Jodie filed for divorce, Joshua started spending time with Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o. Less than two months later, they were spotted holding hands while walking through the Joshua Tree Park in California. At the time, Lupita, 40, had split from her ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela. In an Instagram statement she shared at the end of 2023, Lupita seemingly accused Selema of “deception,” though she didn’t mention him in her caption.