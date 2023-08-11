‘Red, White & Royal Blue 2’: Everything We Know About A Sequel

Red, White & Royal Blue was released early on August 10.

Author Casey McQuiston published a new chapter in 2022.

published a new chapter in 2022. A sequel has not been greenlit by Prime Video.

Red, White & Royal Blue has made the leap from book to screen. The highly-anticipated film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel hit Prime Video on August 10. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine star as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry of England. The film chronicles Alex and Henry’s beautiful love story.

Now that the Red, White & Royal Blue movie is out in the world, everyone is wondering about a sequel. Given what book readers have already read, all this talk about a Red, White & Royal Blue 2 is not surprising. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know about a sequel and what’s next for Alex and Henry.

View Related Gallery Nicholas Galitzine: Photos Of The British Actor Nicholas Galitzine attends the season one premiere of Netflix's "Chambers" at Metrograph, in New York NY Premiere of Netflix's "Chambers" Season One, New York, USA - 15 Apr 2019 Nicholas Galitzine 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "Share" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Will There Be A Red, White & Royal Blue Sequel?

As of Red, White & Royal Blue’s premiere date on August 11, Prime Video has not announced any current plans for a Red, White & Royal Blue 2. Given the book’s popularity and the fanfare leading up to the release of RWRB, sequel talks are most likely on the table. Given the current writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes, any major Red, White & Royal Blue sequel development won’t be happening any time soon.

The movie was released hours early on Prime Video on August 10, which delighted the fandom’s millions of fans. RWRB fans immediately started talking about a sequel all across Twitter (now known as X).

“I’ll say it again, this movie was so good. I need a sequel. I need more Alex and Henry in my life. 2 hours wasn’t enough. I love them with all my heart and I never want them to leave,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “They really should do a sequel of Alex and Henry getting married.”

I'll say it again, this movie was so good. I need a sequel. I need more Alex and Henry in my life. 2 hours wasn't enough. I love them with all my heart and I never want them to leave ❤️❤️ well done!! @TheRealTZP @nickgalitzine you guys were just amazing! #RWRBMovie — Kylie (@bennguin9114) August 11, 2023

They really should do a sequel of Alex and Henry getting married #RWRBMovie — Rafael Silva (Carlos Reyes) Defender (@PatrivanEndgame) August 11, 2023

Is There More To Alex & Henry’s Story?

Yes! In October 2022, Casey McQuiston published a new chapter that was part of a Red, White & Royal Blue collector’s edition. The epilogue, told through Henry’s perspective, picks up 7 years after the events of Red, White & Royal Blue.

Over the course of the chapter, readers learn what Alex and Henry have been up to. Alex and Henry are engaged and planning on getting married. They’re living in a brownstone in Brooklyn that Henry bought after he abdicated from his role in the royal family.

Alex has begun to wrestle over whether or not he really wants to be a hot-shot lawyer for the rest of his career. In time, Alex and Henry decide they want a simple life together out of the spotlight. They decide to move to Austin, Alex’s hometown, at the end of the chapter.

Casey had clearly been mulling over the next chapter of Alex and Henry’s love story for a few years. “Anything’s possible,” the author told Hello! about a sequel to their book in 2019. “I will say I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love the chance to explore one of them someday. I would be surprised if you’ve seen the last of Alex and Henry.”

What Happened At The End Of The Red, White & Royal Blue Movie?

The ending of the Red, White & Royal Blue movie mirrors what happens in the book. The final minutes of the movie take place on election night. Henry is by Alex’s side as President Claremont’s entire team awaits the results of the election. It all comes down to Texas, and Alex’s mom is able to flip Texas and win the election. Henry proudly joins Alex on stage for President Claremont’s victory speech, their love on full display to the world.

After the election night madness is over, Alex and Henry go to Alex’s childhood home in Austin. Alex shows Henry the home he grew up in, using the key he gave Henry to wear around his neck.

The movie does not touch on anything that happens in the book’s epilogue, leaving the possibility of a sequel very high. How can we not see Alex and Henry living happily ever after? Give the people what they want. Give us Red, White & Royal Blue 2! HollywoodLife will keep you updated on all things Red, White & Royal Blue 2 as the news unfolds.