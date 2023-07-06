‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Trailer: Alex & Prince Henry Make Some History With Their Epic Love Story

Red, White & Royal Blue isn’t just film, it’s an entire personality. Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel is finally getting the movie treatment, and Prime Video dropped the first trailer on July 6. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are the perfect Alex and Prince Henry. Their chemistry? Piping hot.

Alex and Prince Henry are forced to do damage control after causing an “international incident” involving cake — read the book, people! When they begin spending more time together, their walls come down and feelings creep in. Soon, their chemistry boils over. Prince Henry kisses Alex, and nothing will ever be the same.

They keep their relationship a secret through stolen touches and hotel room trysts, but nothing can stay a secret forever. Alex and Henry have to decide if they want to take on the future together. “We can figure out a way to love each other on our own terms,” Alex says. Prince Henry doesn’t think it’s so simple with the Crown looming over him.

Alex and Prince Henry’s relationship gives us the enemies-to-lovers romance we all love. Who wouldn’t want to see a romance unfold between the First Son of the United States and a British prince? Sounds like a modern-day fairytale.

In addition to Taylor and Nicholas, the Red, White & Royal Blue cast features the perfect actors in the roles of the beloved book characters. The cast includes Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont, Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston, Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, and more.

Red, White & Royal Blue’s story is an important one to adapt on the big screen. The film revolves around a queer love story at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are at risk.

“I hope it’s important for the LGBTQ+ community because there needs to be more films like this. I hope it resonates with everyone. I’ve been really touched to hear how widespread the book became and affected many people from many different backgrounds. I hope our movie can do the same because a lot of love went into it,” Nicholas told Glamour.

Red, White & Royal Blue is undoubtedly going to be the rom-com of the summer. The Purple Hearts alum noted that everyone wanted to make a “classic rom-com but with a sort of new spin. Matthew [López]’s a very sensitive, very feeling person, and we obviously wanted to inject our movie with that kind of emotionality. He had a great balance in being able to facilitate both lightness and emotion within his work.” Red, White & Royal Blue will be available to stream on Prime Video on August 11.