Miranda Cosgrove Still Doesn’t Feel ‘Safe’ in Her Home Where Stalker Shot Himself

Miranda Cosgrove is still haunted by her 2016 stalking incident. The 30-year-old iCarly alum revealed in a new interview with Bustle published on Friday, May 10, that she still doesn’t “feel super safe” in the home where her stalker lit himself on fire and fatally shot himself in her yard eight years ago.

“That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much,” Miranda explained. “I just don’t feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there. Then, I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared. But I don’t really like being there on my own that much.”

The former Nickelodeon star also pointed out that she met the woman who got shot by the stalker at the time. The unnamed woman looks similar to Miranda and was driving near her house at the time of the incident.

“This girl came up to me, and she was like, ‘I didn’t know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I’m actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at,’” Miranda recalled. “She seemed like she processes things in a similar way that I do. She said she’d just gone through a breakup the night before and was going to her friend’s house because she was so distraught. When they brought her into the Hollywood Police Station to ask what he looked like and how it all happened, the detectives were like, ‘Start from the very beginning. What happened?’ And she was like, ‘Well, he broke up with me last night,’ and she started telling them all about her breakup.”

After turning 30 in 2023, Miranda set a “huge goal” for herself: “To find a place that I feel really safe, to kind of start a new chapter.” However, the publication noted that she hasn’t reached that yet.

Elsewhere in her interview, the Mother of the Bride star opened up about how her clean-cut public image has impacted her. Fans still compare the actress to her iCarly character, Carly Shay.

“I haven’t really completely broken out of playing [Carly],” she confessed. “A lot of people think that that’s exactly what I’m like. … “Now that I’m older, I don’t mind as much. But there’s still a little part of me that’s like, It’d be nice if people could see me in a different light.”