Miranda Cosgrove Recalls ‘iCarly’ Fan Telling Her She ‘Got Old’

Everyone agrees that Miranda Cosgrove has barely aged over the years since her debut as a child star. Now 30, the Nickelodeon alum revealed how a young boy told her that she “got old” during the actress’ latest appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, April 23.

While pointing out that she “sometimes” gets recognized in public, Miranda recalled the funny incident at a Target when a child “kept looking” at her, per Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s funny because there was a moment when a lot of young kids didn’t really know who I was because [iCarly] hadn’t been on for a while. Then, Netflix got the show ,and they started playing the old seasons,” the School of Rock actress said. “I was actually in Target recently, and there a little boy just kind of looking at me in the toy aisle. He kept looking up at me. He was like, 7. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, he must watch the show!’ And then he kind of kept following me around. I thought he was going to say he watched. Instead he was like, ‘You got old!'”

Kelly noted that she disagreed with the child about Miranda, saying that the Drake & Josh alum looks “exactly the same.”

Miranda has been promoting her upcoming film, Mother of the Bride, in which she co-stars with Brooke Shields. Meanwhile, fans have been calling for Miranda’s iCarly reboot to be renewed for a fourth season following Paramount+’s shocking announcement that the show was canceled. The hashtag “#SaveiCarly has been trending on social media ever since a rep for the studio revealed the cancelation news last year.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” a spokesperson said in October 2023. “The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors, and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity, and talent.”

It’s unclear why the series was abruptly taken off the air. After all, season 3 left fans with a major cliffhanger: Carly and Freddie (played by Nathan Kress) nearly got married, and Carly had an emotional reunion with her mom, who was off-camera. The entire iCarly cast and crew participated in the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes just before the series was canceled. At the time, artists and other creatives protested against the AMPTP, calling for fair wages and protection against artificial intelligence.