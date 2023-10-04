‘iCarly’ Reboot Canceled After 3 Seasons Despite Shocking Finale Cliffhanger

Image Credit: Paramount+

iCarly’s revived web series is going dark again. The iCarly reboot has been canceled after 3 seasons, HollywoodLife can confirm. The sad news was announced on October 4.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors, and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity, and talent,” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement.

Laci Mosley, who played Harper in the revival, also responded to a fan wondering about iCarly’s renewal status. “It’s canceled babes,” Laci tweeted on October 4 just before a statement was released. She added, “Not a joke. The best people I’ve ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuining [sic] in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this.”

The announcement of iCarly’s cancellation comes just over two months after the season 3 finale aired. Fans were looking forward to seeing what season 4 had in store after the way the finale left things for Carly, Freddie, and Spencer.

After years of a will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic, Carly and Freddie finally got together in season 3. In the final moments of what is now the series finale, Carly and Freddie were just about to get married. “I didn’t expect to fall for you, but you were right here all along,” Carly said to Freddie. He replied, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Before Carly and Freddie could say “I do” and give the Creddie fans the ultimate gift, Carly got an unexpected surprise. Carly and Spencer’s mom showed up at the wedding. The show didn’t reveal her face, so we’ll never know who would have played their mother!

The hit Nickelodeon series originally aired from 2007 to 2012. Original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor all reprised their roles in the 2021 Paramount+ revival, but Jennette McCurdy did not.