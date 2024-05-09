Miranda Cosgrove Reveals How She Wants ‘iCarly’ to ‘Wrap Up’ After Cancelation

“Save iCarly” became a viral hashtag on social media after the reboot series was abruptly canceled last year. Nickelodeon fans don’t have to lose hope though — series star and producer Miranda Cosgrove recently addressed how she’d like to properly “wrap up” the show some day in a new interview while appearing at a screening for her latest movie, Mother of the Bride.

“Maybe, hopefully, someday, we’ll still do it,” Miranda told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 8. “I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie, that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

As for how it felt stepping back into Carly Shay’s shoes, Miranda noted, “I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure. But I’d love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way.”

The Nickelodeon reboot premiered in 2021 and ran for three seasons. In October 2023, Paramount+ released a shocking statement amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which the cast and crew of iCarly participated in.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors, and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity, and talent.”

Fans expressed their devastation at the news online. Many pointed out that not only are Carly and Freddie’s fate unknown, but also they wouldn’t find out who Carly’s mother is.

It’s still unclear why the network decided to cancel the show. However, Miranda has maintained a positive attitude about the matter. Earlier this year, she appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark and recalled seeing a child in Target recognize her from iCarly.

“It’s funny because there was a moment when a lot of young kids didn’t really know who I was because [iCarly] hadn’t been on for a while. Then, Netflix got the show ,and they started playing the old seasons,” she explained. “I was actually in Target recently, and there a little boy just kind of looking at me in the toy aisle. He kept looking up at me. He was like, 7. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, he must watch the show!’ And then he kind of kept following me around. I thought he was going to say he watched. Instead he was like, ‘You got old!'”