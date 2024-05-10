Miranda Cosgrove Admits She Hasn’t ‘Broken’ Away From ‘iCarly’ Image in New ‘Bustle’ Photo Shoot

Miranda Cosgrove is known for having a clean-cut public persona — no scandals, breakups or anything else that celebrities have had to navigate in the public eye. Before she turns 31 this month, Miranda explained to Bustle how her drama-free image is connected to her famous Nickelodeon show, iCarly.

“In some ways, I haven’t really completely broken out of playing [Carly],” she said in the interview that was published on Friday, May 10. “A lot of people think that that’s exactly what I’m like.” As the publication pointed out, iCarly fans don’t need to give up hope on their favorite show. Miranda recently expressed that she’d like to give the series a proper ending with a movie.

One of the most memorable — and viral — moments from Miranda’s career was when she said on camera that her favorite curse word is “f**k,” igniting a firestorm on the internet. As a result, many fans are convinced that she’s the same “good girl” type of person that Carly Shay is. However, Miranda doesn’t “mind” her reputation “as much” as she did when she was younger.

“Now that I’m older, I don’t mind as much,” she told the publication. “But there’s still a little part of me that’s like, ‘It’d be nice if people could see me in a different light.'”

Part of the reason why the Mother of the Bride actress stays off of social media is because she wants to protect her personal life. Miranda has a tight circle of friends, she noted to the outlet.

“I like my little bubble and my life, so I’m torn a lot because I’m like, how much should I put out there on social media? How much should I really want people to know about me?” she explained. “Maybe it’s nice that I just have one thing people think of me [for], and at least it’s a nice thing, and then I can live my life on the inside.”

Aside from her career, Miranda also opened up about how she has been dealing with a past trauma: her 2016 stalking incident. At the time, a man had lit himself on fire and fatally shot himself in the yard of her home, which is a place that still feels unsafe to her.

“That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much,” Miranda confessed. “I just don’t feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there. Then I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared. But I don’t really like being there on my own that much.”