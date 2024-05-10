Angelina Jolie’s Former Security Guard Alleges She Discouraged Her Kids From ‘Spending Time’ With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie‘s former security guard reportedly claimed he “overheard” her discouraging her six children to stay away from their father, Brad Pitt. According to a new report, Tony Webb (who is currently working for Pitt, 60,), alleged that Jolie, 48, threatened to sue him and his team if they testified “in a custody proceeding.”

Per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Pitt’s legal team filed them on Thursday, May 9, and explained that Webb “was the head of Jolie’s security detail for two decades, and he remained in that role for approximately four years after the couple divorced.” In the documents, Webb alleged that the Salt actress “required him and his contractors to sign NDAs relating to various personal and professional details of her, and her family’s, life.”

Furthermore, Webb alleged that he once “received multiple calls from Jolie’s representative, who told Mr. Webb to remind his staff that they had entered into NDAs with Jolie and that if they testified in a custody proceeding, Jolie would sue them.”

Upon relaying Jolie’s alleged warning to his team, both of Webb’s contractors “confirmed that they had planned to testify if subpoenaed.” Additionally, the documents claimed that “one of [the contractors] told Webb that ‘he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.'”

Jolie and Pitt share children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox together.

After “the two security contractors both testified,” Jolie allegedly fired them “shortly thereafter,” the court documents claimed.

Neither Pitt nor Jolie has publicly commented on this matter. However, the Girl, Interrupted star’s attorney, Paul Murphy, responded to the court documents in a statement to ET.

“Mr. Pitt’s continued attempt to equate common NDAs for security personnel and housekeepers covering confidential information employees learn at work, with him demanding an expanded NDA to ensure the continued coverup of his deplorable actions remains shameful,” the lawyer said in the statement. “This case is not about NDAs in general, but about power and control. All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt. She looks forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go.”

The new court documents come after Jolie accused Pitt of being “physically abusive” toward her, specifically during an alleged incident from 2016 that took place on a plane.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.