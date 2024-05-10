Orlando Bloom Explains Why Johnny Depp Was ‘Chuckling’ on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Set

Orlando Bloom recalled working with Johnny Depp on their first Pirates of the Caribbean film together. During a new interview, the 47-year-old U.K. native described watching Johnny, 60, get into character while on the set of The Curse of the Black Pearl, which was released in 2003.

“Johnny was just in his flow, you know?” Orlando said on Thursday, May 9, per Variety. “He was very much enjoying every moment of chewing that scenery. He built out a character that I think he really enjoyed playing. It’s fun to see actors really love what they’re doing and sort of laughing at themselves a little.”

Orlando added that he saw Johnny, “kind of chuckling the whole time” that he was on set. “[These were] moments that he was creating for the character,” he concluded.

The actors went on to star in the next several film installments: Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End and Dead Men Tell No Tales. Johnny starred in On Stranger Tides, but Orlando didn’t. Johnny played his iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow, while Orlando played Will Turner.

The fate of the film franchise was left up in the air for a while, mainly because of Johnny’s legal situation with ex-wife Amber Heard. As a result of the ordeal, Disney cut ties with Johnny. The Alice in Wonderland actor pointed out in court that he wouldn’t return to the Pirates franchise even if the Walt Disney Company had offered him a large amount of money.

“There was a deep and distinct sense of feeling betrayed by the people that I’ve worked hard for,” he said in court, per Entertainment Weekly. “People that I delivered a character to that they initially despised, but I stuck to my guns with the character, and it seemed to work.”

However, a sixth movie was in development. There were even talks of having the film be a female-led storyline starring Margot Robbie. However, the idea never took off. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that the installment would be a reboot instead of a sequel to the previous films.