‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Slams Jennifer Lawrence After Actress Calls Her A ‘C***’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent is furious after discovering Jennifer Lawrence talked trash about her during a recent appearance on ‘WWHL With Andy Cohen’.

We think it’s safe to say that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 27, and Jennifer Lawrence, 27, are not fans of each other. Even though Jennifer Lawrence is a massive Bravo fan — Vanderpump Rules is actually her favorite reality show — the Red Sparrow actress dissed Lala during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last Thursday, March 1.When host Andy Cohen asked Jennifer what she thought about Lala’s behavior this season on Vanderpump Rules, and how she’s befriending her enemies, J-Law said, “I’m like, ‘Bitch, you’s a c**t!” The actress then laughed, so she may have been saying it to be funny, but Lala took the jab personally.

Following the diss, Lala took to Twitter and wrote, “Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a ‘c**t’ on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets. You’re one of the highest paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c**t? You’re gross.” Lala later deleted the tweets, just minutes after posting them, according to E! News, but they were up long enough for fans to notice.

Ironically, Lala then did an interview with Reality Checked‘s Amy Phillips on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, on Tuesday, March 6, and congratulated Jennifer Lawrence “on two bombed movies in a row.” As to why she deleted the tweets, she said, “I did a three-peat: I did one tweet, delete, two tweet, delete, three tweet, delete. My manager called me and said, ‘Lala, what are you doing?’ She goes, ‘You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours ’cause I’m not trying to deal.’ So, I deleted it.” But even though she deleted the tweets, she hasn’t gotten over what Jennifer Lawrence said about her. She further explained, “The thing is, no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I was such a huge fan of hers, and it bummed me out. I thought that she had a little more class than that. You know, let’s leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV. Don’t try to steal my thunder, girlfriend!”