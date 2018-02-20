Anna Wintour Slammed For Wearing Sunglasses While Seated Next To The Queen At LFW: Tweets

Did Anna Wintour refuse to take off her sunglasses while seated next to Queen Elizabeth at London Fashion Week? Find out why fans are slamming her accessory!

The Queen of England came face to face with the Queen of Fashion at Richard Quinn’s London Fashion Week Show on Feb. 20. And although the event was truly iconic, Anna Wintour is under fire for not removing her sunglasses. While seated next to Queen Elizabeth, Anna was photographed in her signature shades, and a lot of fans are calling the act disrespectful. So awkward, right? “Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to London Fashion Week… and Anna Wintour couldn’t even take off her sunglasses?” one user tweeted. Even etiquette expert William Hanson described the moment as impolite. “Whilst Anna Wintour’s fashion choices usually are faultless her etiquette today is far from on trend,” William said in an interview with The Daily Mail. This certainly isn’t a good look!

However, to Anna’s defense, the sunglasses serve a purpose. “They are seriously useful. I can sit in a show and if I am bored out of mind, nobody will notice… At this point, they have become, really, armor,” Anna said in an interview with The Cut. It’s safe to say Anna wasn’t throwing any shade by wearing her shades! Nevertheless, the Conde Nast Artistic Director certainly had a joyous time with the Queen. They were seen laughing and chatting, so we can assume Queen Elizabeth wasn’t offended by Anna’s glasses. The Queen looked radiant for her first ever LFW appearance in a powder blue Angela Kelly suit, and we can’t get over it! Anna also looked flawless in a colorful floral dress with gold jewelry to match.

Following the show, the Queen and The British Fashion Council’s Caroline Rush presented Richard with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. How’s that for a show ender? The Queen was also honored for her influence on fashion, and we couldn’t be happier. Because no one can rock a tweet suit better than the Queen!

RT LisaGinKC: Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to London Fashion Week … and Anna Wintour couldn't even take off her sunglasses? 😎 🙁… — LexTresAbogados (@lextresabogados) February 20, 2018

It’s a shame that the queen of fashion Anna Wintour didn’t remove her sunglasses when in the presence of The Queen. #LFW pic.twitter.com/pJLBk6Vdq5 — William Hanson (@williamhanson) February 20, 2018

Anna Wintour should’ve removed her sunglasses, it’s disrespectful to the Queen, she could’ve made an exception today. https://t.co/03VasjmKNT — Latifa E. Al Bin Ali (@LatifaBntEbrahm) February 20, 2018

Queen Elizabeth makes first ever appearance at Fashion Week. Seated next to Anna Wintour, who for some unknown reason of course leaves her sunglasses on. pic.twitter.com/4KkYkRQSJ2 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 20, 2018

Anna Wintour’s hair, face and sunglasses are beyond infuriating. #LondonFashionWeek — vivienne finch (@vfinch) February 20, 2018

Wow – Anna Wintour can’t even remove her sunglasses – inside –

For the freaking Queen of England. https://t.co/uZzc6ydR0q — Amy Dickinson (@AskingAmy) February 20, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Anna Wintour’s decision to not remove her sunglasses while seated next to Queen Elizabeth? Let us know your thoughts below!