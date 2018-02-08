Miranda Lambert Still Furious With Blake Shelton For Parading Gwen Stefani Romance

Is there still bad blood between Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert? A new report claims ‘they still get under each other’s skin’ and Miranda can’t stand her ex’s relationship with Gwen Stefani. Yikes?!

Before Blake Shelton, 41, was dating Gwen Stefani, 48, he was married to Miranda Lambert, 34. While there’s been more than two years since their divorce, there might still be some animosity between the exes — and it has everything to do with the Voice judge’s current relationship. The “Tin Man” songstress reportedly can’t stand “the way Blake parades his relationship with Gwen around,” an insider told OK! “It burns her that Blake looks so happy with his hot girlfriend.” Woah! HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Blake and Miranda’s reps for comment.

“Blake and Miranda act like they’ve moved on, but they still get under each other’s skin,” the source told the magazine. “Blake has an ax to grind and Miranda’s still really mad at him. There’s a lot of pent-up frustration, and they’re letting it show.” The source then went on to add that Miranda “has traded caustic messages with Blake, accusing him of using Gwen to make her jealous,” but that “Blake hits back saying Gwen’s got everything that she doesn’t!”

We hate to hear that the former couple are still throwing jabs at one another considering they’ve both moved on to what seem like incredibly happy relationships. Miranda has been with her boyfriend Anderson East, 29, for two years, about the same amount of time that Blake and Gwen have been together. But it did look like Miranda took a few shots at her ex-husband recently. While opening her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in South Carolina on Jan. 18, the country singer changed a telling lyric in her song “Little Red Wagon.” She swapped, “I live in Oklahoma,” (aka where Blake is from and where they shared an estate while married), to “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.” But the very next day, the country crooner hit back by joining Luke Bryan onstage at his Crash My Playa festival to cover George Strait‘s “All My Exes Live in Texas.” For the record, Miranda is from Texas. So, there you have it, I guess.

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk😂😂😂😂😂 @mirandalambert did THATtttt pic.twitter.com/5HCzlD0Lbl — Traci (@Traci_Zj) January 19, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this new report that Blake and Miranda are feuding?