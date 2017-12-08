Is Amber Heard Pissed Johnny Depp Was Kept In ‘Fantastic Beasts’ After Alleged Domestic Abuse?

J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. stand by casting Johnny Depp in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel — much to Amber Heard’s dismay. She responded to their defense on Twitter.

Right now is an incredibly validating time for victims of abuse. From TIME’s Person of The Year being the “Silence Breakers” to men like Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, and Harvey Weinstein losing their jobs over sexual assault allegations, victims’ stories are finally being taken as seriously as they should be. That is, if the stories came out after this movement began. Amber Heard, 31, is still waiting to have her accusations against Johnny Depp, 54, be acknowledged by the film industry, and she just spoke out about how she feels that her alleged abuser currently has a major role in the works.

Johnny is set to play the title character in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, and J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., and director David Yates defended their choice not to recast him in light of Amber’s accusations of emotional and physical abuse from 2016. After Warner Bros. went on record defending their choice, Amber posted her own reaction on Twitter. “For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong,” the actress captioned an image of her and Johnny’s divorce statement. See her tweet below.

The response was a clear dig at Warner Bros. for using a part of her statement as a defense for continuing to work with a man who’s been accused of abuse. By saying “Women, stay strong,” Amber sent a powerful message about how even though victims’ stories are finally being heard, there are still plenty that aren’t.

The Warner Bros.’ statement that Amber responded to said that they were “aware of reports that surfaced” and “take seriously the complexity of the issues involved” before bringing up Johnny and Amber’s joint statement about the dissolution of their marriage. “This matter has been jointly addressed by both parties, in a statement in which they said ‘There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.’ Based on the circumstances and the information available to us, we, along with the filmmakers, continue to support the decision to proceed with Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald in this and future films,” the statement said. While women’s stories of abuse are finally being heard, the decision to keep Johnny in the Fantastic Beasts sequel proves we still have a long way to go.

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong. pic.twitter.com/W7Tt6A3ROj — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 8, 2017

