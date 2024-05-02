Lenny Kravitz Explains Why He Worked Out in Leather Pants: ‘I Don’t Do It for Effect’

Lenny Kravitz can’t believe the attention he received over his unusual gym outfit. Nearly a month after documenting his workout in tight leather pants, the “American Woman” singer is explaining his fashion choices.

“I’m always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever — if I’m not doing cardio,” Lenny, 59, told Variety in an interview published April 30. “If I’m doing cardio, obviously I’m going to wear sweats because I’m going to be sweating all over the place. But if I’m lifting weights, I don’t sweat so much.”

Another factor that comes into play when determining his workout fashion is Lenny’s schedule for the day.

“A lot of times I’m coming from somewhere or I’m going somewhere and I just don’t care,” he said. “I’m gonna pop in. I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going. So I don’t do it for effect. I didn’t do that to be like, ‘Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses.’ No, it’s just me walking in off the street.”

Back on April 9, Lenny made headlines when he documented his workout routine on social media. Joined by his trainer Dodd Romero, the rock star hit the gym in a purple tank top and matching leather pants.

“Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better,” Lenny wrote via X with a video of his fitness routine. “There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

While many followers were quick to comment on his outfit, others took issue with his workout routine. The New York Times wrote an article with the headline: Trainers Give a Thumbs Down to Lenny Kravitz’s Workout Video.

In his latest interview, Lenny — who was recently named Ray-Ban’s first-ever global brand ambassador — clapped back at the skeptics and assured fans he knows what he’s doing.

“I know my body and what my body does and what it can do and how it feels and it’s all good,” he explained. “I trained with elite athletes, I trained with football players, NFL and NBA stars. I trained with MLB stars, wrestlers, boxers. I’ve played with them all. I won’t mention names, but they’re all people you would know. And they’ll tell you I train very seriously.”