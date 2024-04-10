Lenny Kravitz Does Intense Workout in Leather Pants: Watch

Pumping iron in a pair of sweatpants just doesn’t look as cool. Lenny Kravitz showed off his workout skills in a new video on his Instagram on Tuesday, April 9. The rockstar, 59, showed off his skills, which helps him keep a strong physique, but many people zeroed in on one very specific aspect of his workout attire: his leather pants. While it may not be what you’d expect someone to wear to the gym, Lenny definitely pulls it off.

The clip is set to Lenny’s tune “Life Ain’t Ever Been Better Than It Is Right Now.” In the video, he does situps on a piece of equipment while also lifting. He has a personal trainer holding down his legs and seemingly giving him support. The rocker sports a set of leather pants, a sheer tanktop, black gloves, shades, and black boots as he goes through the workout. While the outfit is certainly attention-grabbing, he does have good form while doing the exercise.

In the caption, the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer also shared some daily motivation for his fans. “Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!” he wrote.

In the comment section, many fans chimed in to praise Lenny for rocking a stylish outfit for his workout. “Who trains in leather pants? Only Lenny does,” one person wrote. “Total Prince move to workout in your stage clothes,” another fan commented.

A few people took it as inspiration to ditch the sweats and up their gym outfit game. “Reasons why I haven’t started working out: 1. I don’t own any leather pants. Yea that’s it,” one fan joked. “Damn bro i need better gym fits,” Wiz Khalifa wrote.

While the rocker has his fair share of extravagant outfits, he also hasn’t been shy about ditching them and showing off his body on plenty of occasions. Back in January 2023, he shared a photo of himself taking a dip in the ocean while nude. In October 2023, he dropped the music video for his single “TK421” where he went fully nude.