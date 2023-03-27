Lenny Kravitz Delivers Epic Performance Of ‘American Woman’ & ‘Fly Away’ At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lenny Kravitz just rocked the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards! The “Are You Gonna Go My Way” hitmaker sang “American Woman” by The Guess Who and his own famous record, “Fly Away”, which was off his 1998 album, 5. He heated up the stage in an all-leather get-up. His black pants were decorated with a beaded belt, and he added some sex appeal by leaving his shirt unbuttoned.

As viewers know, Lenny, 58, was also tapped to host the iHeartRadio Music Awards — which is celebrating its 10th show this year. “I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,” he said to PEOPLE ahead of the show. “As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

Lenny was on a televised stage earlier this month at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 for the ‘In Memoriam’ performance. He sang a touching rendition of “Calling All Angels” after John Travolta introduced him.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards saw Pink — the 2023 Icon Award recipient — Keith Urban, Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, and more perform this year. Taylor Swift, who lead the nominations list alongside Lizzo and Harry Styles, was recognized with the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator award for her global impact on the music industry. Other musicians nominated this year included Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, and more.

Fans were able to vote in a variety of categories this year, including best fan army, best lyrics, best music video, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite documentary, favorite tour style, favorite residency, and favorite use of a sample.

“It’s been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits. We can’t wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, raved in a press release ahead of the show. “Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year’s show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations. It will be the year’s must-see event.”