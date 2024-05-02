Matty Healy Is Reportedly ‘Uncomfortable’ With Renewed Interest in Past Romance With Taylor Swift

View gallery Image Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Matty Healy is not 100 percent at ease as fans re-examine his brief time dating Taylor Swift with the release of The Tortured Poets Department. A source close to The 1975 singer claimed that he’s been feeling a little “uncomfortable” with the new attention, according to a report from Us Weekly. The insider said that the Being Funny in a Foreign Language singer has been feeling the discomfort as he’s begun dating Gabbriette Bechtel.

The insider admitted that Matty has been feeling a little strange since The Tortured Poets Department dropped, and inspired Swifties to dig deep into his romance with the “Shake It Off” singer. “Matty’s uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship [with Taylor] — especially because he’s [with someone] new,” they told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 2.

After The Tortured Poets Department dropped, Taylor’s fans read deeply into the lyrics and have speculated that songs like “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and the title track were inspired by her brief relationship with Matty.

After the album was released, Matty’s aunt shared his reaction during an interview with Daily Mail. She said that “nothing surprises him anymore,” and she didn’t anticipate him worrying much about the record. “Him and her know what went on. … She writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all,” she told the outlet.

Shortly after the album was released, Matty was asked how he felt about his “diss track,” and he had a brief response in a video shared by Entertainment Tonight. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” he said.

Another source had told Us Weekly that The 1975 singer was a little on edge about what his ex might’ve written on the record. “Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” they said.