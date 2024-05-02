 Kate Middleton Snaps 9th Birthday Photo of Princess Charlotte – Hollywood Life

Kate Middleton Snaps New Birthday Portrait of Daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, Amid Cancer Battle

The Princess of Wales took a cute photo of her daughter, and it was shared on the joint Instagram account that she shares with her husband, Prince William.

May 2, 2024
Image Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte! The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated her 9th birthday on Thursday, May 2. The Prince and Princess of Wales commemorated their daughter’s special day by sharing a cute photo of her out in the sun on their Instagram account. In the caption, it was revealed that the photo was taken by none other than Kate, 42.

In the birthday photo, Charlotte was wearing a red cardigan over a navy blue top and a denim skirt. She smiled as she looked at the camera and leaned up on some nearby flowers. “Happy 9th birthday, Princess Charlotte!” her parents wrote in the caption. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

The new photo of Charlotte came just a day after Prince William, 41, gave members of the public a short update on how Kate and the family have been doing amid the Princess of Wales’ cancer battle. While attending an event, William shook hands with people in the crowd, and someone asked how Kate and the kids were doing amid her cancer treatment. “We’re all doing well,” he said.

Kate had announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video released in March. In mid-April, William returned to royal duties after taking some time away to help for care for the children while they were on break from school, as the Princess of Wales undergoes treatment.

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales had revealed that she was taking a step away from her royal duties to focus on her treatment in her video announcement in March. The announcement came after she had undergone abdominal surgery earlier in the year. “Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said. “We hope you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has alway brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

