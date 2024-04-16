Prince William Set to Return to Royal Duties for the First Time Since Kate Middleton’s Cancer Reveal

Prince William is getting ready to return to his royal duties for the first time since his wife Kate Middleton announced that she was diagnosed with cancer. William, 41, had taken some time away to care for him and his wife’s children (Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5) while they were on break from school, but he’ll return to royal duties after they return to school.

An insider revealed that William will get back to his royal duties when his children’s break ends, according to a report from People on Tuesday, April 16. While the Princess of Wales, 42, undergoes treatment, he had stepped up to help care for the children. The kids will return to school on April 17, and he will go back to royal duties the following day. This will be the first time that he takes part in royal duties since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March. The pair did not join other members of the Royal family during Easter celebrations at the end of March.

Kensington Palace revealed that on Thursday, the Prince will celebrate the work that community and environmental organizations do in London and Surrey. He’s also set to view a food distribution charity called Surplus to Supper at the start of his day before going to a West London youth center that receives food deliveries from the organization.

Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in a video message on March 22. “However, tests after theoperation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said. “We hope you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has alway brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”