Kate Middleton’s Friends Were Reportedly Unaware of Her Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Heck of a Shock’

Sources close to the Princess of Wales admitted that the news about her cancer diagnosis was kept in a "very tight" circle, before her announcement.

March 27, 2024 10:50AM EDT
BLETCHLEY, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park on May 14, 2019 in Bletchley, England. The D-Day exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis shocked royal subjects and viewers across the globe. Following the surprising news, people close to the Princess of Wales, 42, admitted that even they had been kept in the dark prior to her announcement. Sources close to the situation explained that Kate was very selective about who she had told about her diagnosis before announcing it.

A friend of Kate’s admitted that she was completely unaware of her diagnosis in an interview with Peoplepublished on Wednesday, March 27. “It was a heck of a shock,” the pal said. A former palace aide also informed the outlet that “The circle of knowledge was very tight,” prior to her making the public announcement.

Another family friend also explained that Kate has been making an effort to enjoy time with her family, including Prince William, and other loved ones amid the diagnosis. “Having fun together when they can is very important,” she said. “This is about her feeling supported. She doesn’t feel isolated at all.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had underwent surgery in January, and they had said that she would be stepping away from public events while she recovers. She announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video message on Friday, March 22.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she said. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Following Kate’s diagnosis, her brother-in-law Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle released a statement sending her well-wishes. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they said, via Reuters.

