Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly React to Kate Middleton’s Cancer Revelation

Kate's brother-in-law and sister-in-law shared a new statement after the Princess of Wales delivered her shocking health update.

March 22, 2024 5:01PM EDT
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reacted to the news of Princess Kate‘s cancer diagnosis. Their reported response comes just hours after the Princess of Wales, 42, updated the world on her health.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Duke, 39, and Duchess of Sussex, 42, said in a statement obtained by Reuters on Friday, March 22.

In her original statement, Kate explained the reason for her absence and clarified that she will be managing her condition privately. Her statement was released after conspiracy theorists and social media users incessantly speculated over her whereabouts and Photoshop situation.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Kate began in her video. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

She then pointed out that after undergoing “major abdominal surgery in London,” her condition was deemed “non-cancerous.”

“The surgery was successful,” Kate acknowledged, before adding, “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kate concluded her statement by saying, “We hope you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has alway brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

