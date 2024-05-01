Prince William Shares Update on Wife Kate Middleton Amid Her Cancer Battle

Prince William gave a very short update on his wife Kate Middleton’s health, while greeting members of the public on Tuesday, April 30. The Prince of Wales, 41, was attending the opening of James Place Newcastle, when one of the spectators asked him about how Kate, 42, was doing amid her battle with cancer. William had a big smile on and seemed in good spirits while he spoke to them.

In the clip, William is speaking to people outside the castle. Two of the people have Union Jack flags wrapped around them and one of them is wearing a cap with the Union Jack design on it. One of them appears to be speaking to him about her own family, and at one point, one of the people asks how he’s doing as well as Kate and their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

When speaking to the person, William gave a very short (but positive) update on his family. “All doing well, thank you,” he said. “We’re all doing well.” He once again thanked the person for their well-wishes for Princess Kate and their family.

The Prince of Wales returned to public duties after taking some time away to help care for Kate and their children as she goes through treatment for her cancer diagnosis. Both William and his wife skipped out on attending Royal engagements during Easter with the rest of the Royal family. The Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery in January, and she later revealed that she’d been diagnosed with cancer in a video shared on social media in March.

In the clip, Kate said that the surgery was successful, but her doctors have since found cancer, and she will be undergoing treatment. “However, tests after theoperation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.