Gypsy Rose Blanchard Breaks Silence on Ken Urker Reunion: ‘We’ve Always Had a Very Close Connection’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about her recent reunion with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker during an appearance at Lifetime’s For Your Consideration event on Wednesday, May 1. Gypsy Rose admitted that the two of them were taking things slowly while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. She said that even though they’ve rekindled their spark, they are taking things slow.

Gypsy has been going through a divorce from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, and she admitted that having Ken by her side has been very welcome. “I think with our history, we’ve always had a very close connection,” she told ET. “Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we’re just hopeful for what our future has in store. You know, I know that I’m going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life.”

While their connection has been there for some time, Gypsy did admit that they’re taking things slow. “I’ve always said Ken was my soulmate,” she said. “I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy.”

For the time being, things are happening long distance, as Ken lives in Dallas and Gypsy lives in Louisiana. She revealed that he’s planning on moving to Louisiana to be closer to her. “We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has,” she said.

The interview came shortly after kissing photos were released of Gypsy and Ken at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend. The pair were seen locking lips and holding hands in photos shared by TMZ. Earlier in April, the pair were spotted holding hands, and Ken’s mother revealed that they went to get tattoos together after grabbing lunch earlier in the month, shortly after Gypsy’s divorce was made public.