Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spotted Holding Hands With Ex-Fiancé After Ryan Anderson Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard continues to spend time with ex-fiancé Ken Urker following her separation from husband Ryan Anderson. In new photos obtained by Page Six on April 4, the pair were seen holding hands as they stepped out at a Dollar General in South Louisiana.

Gypsy, 32, was all smiles as she ran errands in black leggings, a green tank top and sneakers. As for Ken, he tried to stay under the radar by wearing denim jeans, a black jacket and matching sunglasses.

The pair picked up a few items including sodas and snacks. At one point, Gypsy was seen taking a quick smoke break outside the store.

The sighting comes after Ken’s mom, Raina Williams, confirmed that the duo recently got matching tattoos at a tattoo parlor owned by Gypsy’s cousin, Bobby Pitre.

But in response to speculation that the pair could be rekindling, Raina said they are just friends.

“They are not back together,” she told PEOPLE on April 2. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

Raina added, “I think she’s a sweet girl. I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”

Ken also confirmed that nothing romantic is going on between him and Gypsy. In a TikTok video captured by TMZ, he said, “We have not had any intimacy. We’re just hanging out as friends.”

Gypsy also shut down any pregnancy speculation by adding, “I’m on birth control. Like, what the hell?”

Gypsy and Ken first met via the prison pen-pal program. They got engaged in 2019, but broke up a few months later. She later connected with Ryan, and the pair got married in July 2022.

While the pair showed no signs of marital troubles, Gypse announced via social media on March 28 that she was separating from her husband.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE from her private Facebook account. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”