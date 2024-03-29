Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Ryan Anderson Split 3 Months After Prison Release

Three months after she was released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her now-estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have separated. The 32-year-old confirmed the news via a private Facebook message, noting that she is “learning to listen to [her] heart” right now.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy reportedly wrote on Thursday, March 28. “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this [sic].”

Gypsy added in her message, “I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find who I am.”

In the weeks following her prison release, Gypsy and Ryan openly talked about their love life and how they planned to move forward together. They appeared on The View in January, where Gypsy gushed over how “genuine” Ryan is.

“Let me tell you, he’s an amazing cook,” she added, before joking, “I say that’s 25 percent of why I married him.”

As for Ryan, he recalled his first time speaking with Gypsy when she was still in prison for her involvement in the killing of her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy was charged in 2015 after Dee Dee was found dead. While her mother was still alive and raising her, Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by Proxy, which is when a guardian fabricates the appearance of health issues in another person.

“I thought she was beautiful and loved her story, and the first page of my letter was telling her what her story meant to me,” Ryan said on The View. “Then, I ended it with, ‘It’s not fair that everybody knows so much about you, and you know nothing about anybody else.'”

This wasn’t the first time that the now-former couple have separated. Shortly after marring in July 2022 in a jailhouse wedding ceremony, Gypsy and Ryan briefly broke up that summer, according to In Touch. At the time, the outlet confirmed that Gypsy wrote a letter to her family, informing them that she planned to file an annulment.

“It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan,” Gypsy’s letter read. “My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point.”

Nevertheless, neither Ryan nor Gypsy actually filed the annulment papers at the time.