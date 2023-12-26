Gypsy Rose Blanchard Got Married in 2022: Meet Her Husband Ryan Scott Anderson

Despite living life behind bars for several years, Gypsy Rose Blanchard got married. She officially wed her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, in 2022. Scroll down to learn more about Gypsy and Ryan’s relationship and her past romances.

Who Is Gypsy Rose’s Husband Ryan?

Ryan is reportedly from Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to their marriage license. Although she met a past flame via her prison’s pen pal program, it’s still unclear how Gypsy Rose met Ryan from prison.

The spouses appeared to have split shortly after they tied the knot in June 2022 in Missouri. That November, Gypsy informed her family that she was planning on filing an annulment, per In Touch.

“It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan,” a letter from Gypsy Rose read. “My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point.”

However, neither Gypsy Rose nor Ryan ever filed the paperwork for an annulment. By mid-2023, she confirmed that they had decided to stay together. In response to former Bachelorette star Josh Seiter, Gypsy Rose blasted him for sending her a flirtatious email.

“I don’t know who you are, or why you chose ME to try and find your 15 minutes of fame, but I have friends everywhere, and I know what lies you’ve told online,” she replied. “I am a married woman, my [husband’s] name is Ryan Anderson, and we do NOT appreciate crazy people like you spreading lies. … I may look cute, but I have a smart-ass mouth, and I’m not afraid to tell you to go f**k yourself.”

Who Else Has Gypsy Rose Dated?

Previously, Gypsy Rose was engaged to her ex-fiancé, Ken. The former duo met via her prison’s pen pal initiative and got engaged in mid-2019. That August, however, the two broke off their engagement and split.

Before meeting Ken, Gypsy Rose was in a complicated relationship with ex-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, who killed her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in 2015. Although she gave him duct tape and a knife to carry out the murder, Gypsy Rose hid in the bathroom because she struggled to hear her mother scream.

Nevertheless, Nick recalled during his 20/20 interview that he felt guilty about killing Dee Dee.

“When me and [Gypsy Rose] were in the hotel room … she kept on telling me, ‘Stop crying, stop crying. There’s no reason, reason to cry. It was my idea, it wasn’t yours,’” he claimed. “I … did what I did because I loved her. I really wanted a life with her, I really did.”

When Will Gypsy Rose Be Released From Prison?

Although Nick is serving a life sentence behind bars, Gypsy Rose is set to be released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center on December 28, 2023.